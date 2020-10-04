NLU Delhi AILET 2020 result released, here’s how to check

NLU Delhi AILET 2020 result is available at nludelhi.ac.in

NLU Delhi AILET result 2020: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the results through the website- nludelhi.ac.in.

The computer-based entrance- AILET was held on September 26. The counselling process for LLB (Hons) will be held from October 7, while LLM from October 9.

NLU Delhi AILET 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear will be eligible for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at NLU, Delhi. Only 73 seats are available of which 52 will be open for students from the general category, while 11 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes category, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes category, 2 for Persons with Disabilities and 3 for Kashmiri migrants. Moreover, there are 10 additional seats for foreign nationals. For the LLM programme, 20 seats are available annually.

