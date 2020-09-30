NLU Delhi AILET 2020 question booklet, answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

NLU Delhi AILET answer key 2020: Candidates can raise objections till today at nludelhi.ac.in. File

NLU Delhi AILET answer key 2020: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can download the answer key through the website- nludelhi.ac.in.

The candidates can raise objections on answer key till today, the link to challenge answer key will be open till 5 pm. “The Master question booklets along-with provisional Master answer keys have been uploaded on links given below. The candidates who appeared in AILET are requested to go through the AILET provisional master answer keys and suggestions/grievances regarding answer key, if any, may be sent to the University at email address ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in latest by 5:00 P.M. on 30th September, clearly mentioning the name of the programme and Sr. No. of the question,” as per the statement.

OPINION | With new exam, National Law School of India University does students a disservice

The final answer key will be released following the scrutiny of suggestions/ grievances on the provisional answer key. The result will be made available at the website.

NLU Delhi AILET answer key : How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- website- nludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Question Booklets with Provisional Answer Keys’

Step 3: In the pdf fie opened, click on the programme wise question booklet, answer key link

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Top engineering college

Step 4: Check and download answer key, question booklet

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Read | After reports of ‘paper leak’, NLSIU says integrity of exam unaffected

The computer-based entrance- AILET was held on September 26. Those who clear will be eligible for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at NLU, Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd