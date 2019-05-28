NLU AILET result 2019 declared, how to check via websites

NLU AILET result 2019: The National Law University (NLU, Delhi) has declared the results for the All India Law Entrance Test – 2018 (AILET-2018). The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. This year, the National Law University conducted the AILET test for admission to five-year integrated law programmes.

Advertising

The entrance exam was conducted on May 5 at centres in Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar), Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, and Varanasi.

NLU AILET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

NLU AILET result 2019: Availability of seats

Only 73 seats are available of which 52 will be open for students from the general category, while 11 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes category, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes category, 2 for Persons with Disabilities and 3 for Kashmiri Migrants. Moreover, there are 10 additional seats for foreign nationals. For the LLM programme, 20 seats are available annually.

Eligibility

BA LLB: The candidates should have passed Class 12 or senior secondary school examination in any discipline with 50 per cent marks. Those students who will appear in the Class 12 examination in March/ April, 2018 can also apply for AILET 2018.

LLM course: The candidates should have passed LLB or an equivalent degree from a recognised varsity with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate. There is 5 per cent relaxation for SC/ ST category

Ph D course: Candidate must hold the master’s degree in Law from the recognised university. He/ should need to secure 55 per cent marks. There is 5 per cent relaxation for SC/ ST category.