scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

NLSIU is India’s top law college; here’s the list of top 10: NIRF Rankings 2022

NIRF ranking 2022: The objective behind this ranking system is to encourage institutes to compete with each other and simultaneously work towards their growth.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 16, 2022 4:20:19 pm
National Law School, NLSIU Bengaluru, NIRF rankingThe rankings were announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual address on Friday. File.

NIRF ranking 2022: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2022. The rankings were announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual address on Friday.

NIRF Rankings 2022 | Top educational institutions | Best engineering colleges | Best colleges in India | Top medical colleges in IndiaTop universities in India | Best management colleges

Meanwhile, National Law University, New Delhi remained the second-best institute in the rankings, while the third position was taken by Symbiosis Law School which significantly improved its position of ninth place last year. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad has slipped one position from third last year to fourth this year. 

Here are the top 10 law university of the country as per NIRF 2022:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

Rank 3: Symbiosis Law School, Pune 

Rank 4: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Rank 5: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata 

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 8: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 10: National Law University, Jodhpur

Also read |NIRF Ranking 2022: IITs sweep rankings, IISc tops universities, Delhi colleges shine

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked as the country’s premier university in the NIRF 2020 listings. New Delhi’s Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) stood at the second and third positions.

Every year, the HRD ministry releases the NIRF list, rating education institutes across the country based on their performance. The objective behind this ranking system is to encourage institutes to compete against each other and simultaneously work towards their growth. In addition, these rankings also attract foreign students, providing a solid base for the ‘Study in India’ programme.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement