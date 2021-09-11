NLSIU remains India’s top law college, here’s the list of top 10: NIRF ranking 2021

NIRF ranking 2021: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2021. The rankings were announced by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual address on Thursday.

Meanwhile, National Law University, New Delhi is the second-best institute in the rankings, while the third position was retained by Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad. The position of the top three institutes remained similar to the previous year.

Here are the top 10 law university of the country as per NIRF 2020:

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 6: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 8: National Law University, Jodhpur

Rank 9: Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Rank 10: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences has improved its position in the top 10 list from rank 6 in 2020 to rank 4 in the new list. Whereas the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur which ranked at the fourth position has now slipped to rank 5.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is the new entry in the top 10 list. Earlier, The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala ranked at the tenth position which has now downgraded to rank 16.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked as the country’s premier university in the NIRF 2021 listings. New Delhi’s Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood at the second and third positions.

Aside from the overall rankings, and performance in the law and university categories, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another eight categories – College, medical, management, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, dental and research.