NLSIU opens applications for research fellowship programmes; check details here

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has invited applications for multiple positions under its research fellowships programme for the January 2027 intake. The fellowships are offered on a contract basis and are open to researchers at different stages of their academic and professional careers.
The applications are currently open for three NLSIU fellowship programmes, namely graduate research fellowship, NLSIU postdoctoral fellowship and university research fellowship. According to the university, the fellowships have been introduced to support research in law, social sciences, public policy and allied disciplines.
Candidates who want to apply for the fellowship programmes need to submit their applications by October 30, up to 5 pm. Applications are required to be submitted through the Google Form provided for the respective fellowship category on the official website, nls.ac.in.
The total number of positions offered under the graduate research fellowship is 10, while for the NLSIU postdoctoral fellowship and university research fellowship it is 5.
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NLSIU fellowship programme-wise eligibility
The graduate research fellowship is open for candidates with a graduate degree in law or a postgraduate degree in social sciences, public policy or allied disciplines.
For the postdoctoral fellowship, candidates who have been awarded a PhD in law, social sciences, public policy or allied disciplines within the past three years and have not held a postdoctoral position at another university are eligible to apply.
Candidates who wish to apply for the university research fellowship are required to hold a recognised PhD, have at least 10 years of teaching or relevant professional experience and demonstrate a strong publication record.
Check monthly remunerations here
Interested candidates can check the starting monthly remuneration for offered fellowship programmes below:
— Graduate Research Fellowship: Rs 50,000
— Postdoctoral Fellowship: Rs 1,20,000
— University Research Fellowship: Rs 2,00,000
As stated by NLSIU, the final remuneration will depend on the candidate’s educational background, qualifications, relevant experience and overall suitability for the fellowship.
Shortlisted candidates for the fellowships will be required to be on the NLSIU campus in Bengaluru during their fellowship period. The university may consider flexibility regarding campus presence on a case-by-case basis.
Candidates can visit the official NLSIU website mentioned above for detailed eligibility requirements, application forms and fellowship-specific information before submitting their applications.