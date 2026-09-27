NLSIU opens applications for research fellowship programmes; check details here

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has invited applications for multiple positions under its research fellowships programme for the January 2027 intake. The fellowships are offered on a contract basis and are open to researchers at different stages of their academic and professional careers.

The applications are currently open for three NLSIU fellowship programmes, namely graduate research fellowship, NLSIU postdoctoral fellowship and university research fellowship. According to the university, the fellowships have been introduced to support research in law, social sciences, public policy and allied disciplines.

Candidates who want to apply for the fellowship programmes need to submit their applications by October 30, up to 5 pm. Applications are required to be submitted through the Google Form provided for the respective fellowship category on the official website, nls.ac.in.