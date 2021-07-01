NLSIU Bengaluru to reserve 25% seats for Karnataka domicile students

The reservation is applicable to BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes with an intake capacity 120 and 50 seats respectively. (File photo)

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, popular among the premier law institutions in the country, has decided to reserve 25 per cent of its seats to students from Karnataka for the upcoming academic year 2021-2022.

Introducing the same as a horizontal compartmentalised reservation for the first time, NLSIU has clarified that “candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognised educational institution in Karnataka” will be eligible to be considered as ‘Karnataka Students’.

The reservation is applicable to BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes with an intake capacity 120 and 50 seats respectively.

As per its revised admission notification, NLSIU has asked candidates appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to update their reservation option while filling out applications, to avail the reservation.

The reservation, as noted by the Institute, is part of the “NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-2024” adopted by it “to increase diversity of its students and facilitate greater access to marginalised and/or underprivileged sections of the society in a phased manner”.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka High Court had quashed the 25 per cent horizontal reservation given to Karnataka students in NLSIU last year. A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ravi V Hosmani had annulled the National Law School Of India (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Act then had notified 25 per cent reservation for Karnataka students in NLSIU.

The Bench had then noted that “NLSIU is a unique institution of national character and not a mere state university”. Further, the judgment had mentioned that the NLSIU (Amendment) Act, 2020 “ultra vires the objects and purport of the Act” as well as the character of the Law School as an autonomous and independent entity having an All India or national character. The HC was pronouncing the judgment in petitions filed by the Bar Council of India and parents of students seeking admission at the Institute, which challenged the amendment.

Meanwhile, another plea was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka government’s decision.

The Karnataka state assembly had passed the Act in 2020 March after which it received the assent of the Governor in May.