NLSIU Bengaluru announces three-year LLB degree for graduates

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has introduced a three-year LLB programme. Unlike LLM, which is open only for aspirants who have a bachelor’s degree in law, the three-year LLB programme will be open for graduates from any discipline.

NLSIU Vice Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy had launched the programme during the 29th Annual Convocation of the varsity. He said, “In 1988, the university was launched on the back of an audacious curricular experiment – the five-year integrated B.A. LL.B (Hons) programme. Three decades later, a new interdisciplinary three-year LLB embedded in an experiential learning pedagogy is being launched.”

Students will be able to take admission in the three-year interdisciplinary course from next year onwards and the classes will commence in 2022. The university is yet to release detailed guidelines on the admission process and syllabus.

The university has secured the necessary regulatory approvals from the regulatory authorities as well as the governing bodies to launch this programme. “The inaugural batch will begin their education in July 2022, and will help re-energise and transform postgraduate legal education across India in the years ahead,” he added.

Three-year LLB degree programmes are designed to cater to those who have already completed an undergraduate degree in any stream and wish to pursue education in law specialisation. The institute at present offers a five-year integrated BA.LLB (Hons) course other than the one-year LLM (Masters) programme and other distance education courses.