NLSIU Admission 2027: Exam to be held on April 25; check course details

The NLSAT 2027 will be conducted on April 25, at various test centres across India. The application forms for the programmes will be released on the official website in November 2026 while the academic session is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2027.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 12:29 PM IST
NLSIU Admission 2027National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Enhanced by AI)
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The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has released the admission notification for the academic year 2027-28, through the forthcoming National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2027, on its official website, nls.ac.in.

According to the notification issued on October 9, admissions through NLSAT 2027 will be offered to programmes namely Bachelor of Arts (Honours), three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB Honours), Master’s Programme in Public Policy (MPP), and PhD programmes.

The application forms for the above-mentioned programmes will be released on the official website in November 2026, as mentioned by NLSIU. The academic session is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2027.

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As per the announcement, the NLSAT 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, April 25, at various test centres across India.

Read | NLSIU opens applications for research fellowship programmes; check details here

Programme details

NLSIU will offer admission to the following programmes through NLSAT 2027:

— A three-year undergraduate BA (Honours) programme with an option for an additional fourth year to pursue research. The academic structure of the course includes foundational courses, majors, minors, electives, languages, practical courses and internships.

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— A postgraduate three-year LLB (Honours) course open to all graduates from different academic streams who want to pursue a career in legal practice.

— A two-year Master’s Programme in Public Policy (MPP), focusing on areas like public policy, social sciences and law.

— PhD programmes available in Law and in Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy.

Also Read | CLAT 2027: Your law-entrance preparation has an information overload problem

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Interested candidates can check the official admission notifications for their respective programmes which is available on the official website mentioned above to confirm eligibility requirements, application deadlines, examination patterns and other instructions.

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