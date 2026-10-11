NLSIU Admission 2027: Exam to be held on April 25; check course details

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has released the admission notification for the academic year 2027-28, through the forthcoming National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2027, on its official website, nls.ac.in.

According to the notification issued on October 9, admissions through NLSAT 2027 will be offered to programmes namely Bachelor of Arts (Honours), three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB Honours), Master’s Programme in Public Policy (MPP), and PhD programmes.

The application forms for the above-mentioned programmes will be released on the official website in November 2026, as mentioned by NLSIU. The academic session is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2027.

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As per the announcement, the NLSAT 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, April 25, at various test centres across India.