NITIE Mumbai conducts semester exams online during lockdown

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai has successfully conducted the online semester examinations during lockdown. The online semester examinations are being held for the final year students. “NITIE achieves new landmark by being a pioneer in successful conduct of online semester examinations for its final year students,” the institute tweeted.

“A unique approach using digital platform was designed and tested to give the students an experience of writing exams from home during COVID-19 lockdown,” NITIE Mumbai tweeted.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also credited the institutes achievement by sharing it through his personal twitter handle.

The institute earlier took the entire entire admission process online, and conducted the group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) round online.

The candidates were given questions, including randomly generated ones, to answer within 15 minutes. These questions were finalised by the faculty in advance. The recorded interviews were uploaded on a cloud platform, to be evaluated by three faculty members individually as well as on a consensus score.

