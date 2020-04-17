NITIE Mumbai completes GD, PI digitally, one of the firsts to complete admission process

Most institutes have put their admissions on hold. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) Most institutes have put their admissions on hold. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is among the first public education institutes to have taken the entire admission process online. Staying on schedule, NITIE has conducted its group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) in March by taking the process online, thus not violating the social distancing guidelines, as per a press release.

The institute claims to have asked candidates to upload recorded versions of their interviews on an online platform. The candidates were given questions, including randomly generated ones, to answer within 15 minutes. These questions were finalised by the faculty in advance. The recorded interviews were uploaded on a cloud platform, to be evaluated by three faculty members individually as well as on a consensus score.

The institute states that it opted for recorded interviews as this facilitated candidates from remote villages to participate. It is hopeful to to start classes by June, as per their schedule. The HRD Ministry also retweeted about the efforts of the institute.

However, several public universities including the Delhi University have put their admissions on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. DU is debating whether to conduct the annual exams for enrolled students online, while also contemplating taking the entire admission process online.

