NITI Aayog panel for reforms in urban planning education

A panel constituted by the NITI Aayog Thursday will look into introducing reforms in the urban planning education system.

The 14-member advisory committee, headed by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, will review the urban planning education system in India and examine the availability, demand and supply of qualified urban planners in the country.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and secretaries of three ministries—Housing and Urban Affairs, Higher Education and Panchayati Raj—are among the members of the committee.

An order said the committee will “review the current urban planning education system in India in terms of multi-disciplinarity, curriculum and related issues at graduate and post graduate levels in the context of the challenges posed by rapid urbanization…”

