NITI Aayog, Ministry of External Affairs, National Museum and more: Top government internships for college students

Summers are a perfect time to garner skills and gain experience in your fields. For students in their graduation years, the best way to learn, experience, and acquire some skills is through an internship. Here is a list of some government internships that students can apply for this summer.

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog is the policy think tank of the Government of India. It provides opportunities for undergraduate/postgraduate students or research scholars enrolled in recognised universities/institutions in India and abroad to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship Scheme.

This internship organisation, although unpaid, provides various opportunities for students in different fields such as Agriculture, Data Management and Analysis, Economics, Education, Human Resources Development, Energy sector, Foreign Trade / Commerce, Mining, Tourism, Sports and Youth development, and many more. The internship lasts for a minimum of six weeks and a maximum of six months. Those who do not complete their internships for the agreed time will not be awarded an experience certificate.

Interested students can visit the official portal — niti.gov.in/internship — to apply for these internships. The online application link is open from 1-10 of every month.

Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs launched its first edition of the MEA Internships Programme under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of independence. Under this programme, an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month will be paid to each intern.

Interested candidates have to be Indian citizens and they should have a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university at the time of applying. Internships shall also be open to students who are presently in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum. The upper age limit for these internships will be 25 years.

For this year, a total of 75 internships will be offered in a single term of three months. The internship period will be a minimum of one month and a maximum period of three months. While the intake for this year has closed, candidates should keep checking the official website — internship.mea.gov.in — to stay updated.

Department of Legal Affairs

The Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) is offering internships with the hope of giving them more experience and learnings in the field of research and referencing work, tendering legal advice in various specialised fields of law such as constitutional and administrative law, finance law, infrastructure law, economic law, labour law, conveyancing, arbitration and contract law, etc.

This internship is available for Indian students who are pursuing studies in the second and third year of the three-year degree course and in the third to the fifth year of five-year degree course or students who have completed their LLB course from any recognised college/law school/university. Nearly 20 to 30 students will be selected for this internship, which will last a month. Candidates should note that this is a full time internship which has to be attended physically and the interns are not expected to pursue any other course/work during the tenure of internship.

The interns will be awarded a certificate and an honorarium of Rs 5000 on completion of their internship. Interested students can head to the official website — legalaffairs.gov.in/internship — to apply. Such internship shall commence from the first working day of every month unless specified. Monthly internship shall tentatively start from June, 2022 till May, 2023.

National Museum of India

The National Museum offers research-oriented internships with various departments at the museum to students of graduate and undergraduate levels who are enrolled in any institution and who wish to do research on the collection, learn about museum practices and acquire professional skills. The departments include Anthropology, Central Asian Antiquities, Archaeology, Conservation, Arms and Armours, Decorative Arts, Display, Education, Exhibition, Library, Manuscripts, Outreach, Modelling, Numismatics, Painting, Pre- Columbian Western Arts, Photography, and Pre-Historic Archaeology.

This internship is provided for a minimum period of six weeks and a maximum of twelve weeks. While the summer internship deadline has passed, the deadline for the winter internship is November 30, and each programme will accommodate 22 interns. Interested students can visit the official website — nationalmuseumindia.gov.in/en/national-museum-internship-programme.

DigiLocker

Students from different areas can apply for internships at the Indian government’s digital project- DigiLocker. As per the official instructions, the intern is expected to be flexible and provide time-bound delivery of the assigned task. Internships are available in both development and operations (such as Product Management, UI UX Development, Front End Development, Database Management, Blockchain, etc.) however, availability during a given internship term is based on business needs.

Internships are available for these areas: Security researcher / Testing, Content writer, Front end development, UI/UX, Graphic designer, Product management, Blockchain, database management, and IOS development. Candidates will be employed for a minimum period of six months, but not entitled to wages or a promise of employment at the completion of the Internship. However, an internship certificate will be awarded after the successful completion of the internship. This internship is strictly on a work-from-home basis. Interested students can visit the official website — digilocker.gov.in/internship. The internships are open throughout the year, and candidates are selected as per the requirements.