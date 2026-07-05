NITI member backs CUET for university intake, says ‘MCQs test intelligence, not mugging up’

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to undergraduate programmes across 47 central universities and over 300 colleges nationwide. File)

NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das on Sunday backed the multiple-choice questions for entrance exams even for universities such as JNU, emphasising that the format is a fair test of their intelligence.

The comments from Das, a renonwed academic, came amid criticism of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) since its rollout in 2022, with several teachers’ groups contending that the MCQ-based test has reduced the emphasis on analytical and descriptive skills.

“Multiple-choice questions format for entrance exams is not ill-suited for universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as universities need to test your intelligence, not (what you have mugged up)… if you cannot connect 2-3 things, you really cannot answer the questions.” “MCQ is always preferred (in university entrance examination), as in less time you can assess many aspects (of candidates),” he said, adding that the CUET is an innovative idea.