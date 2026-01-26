NIT Warangal Placements 2025 Vs 2024: Salary package, branch-wise statistics and more

Analysing NIT Warangal's placement data between 2023 to 2025 shows that core branches such as Mechanical, Civil and Chemical Engineering also maintained consistent average salary levels.

google-preferred-btn
NIT Warangal: A look at last five years NIRF rankingsEstablished in 1959, it was the first engineering institution to be converted into a National Institution of Technology. (Express image)

NIT Warangal Placement 2025 vs 2024 Analysis: The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination is currently underway, with Phase-1 exams being conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, across multiple shifts and centres nationwide.

Apart from serving as the gateway to JEE Advanced, JEE Main is also the primary qualifying examination for admissions to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions. Every year, lakhs of students rely on JEE Main ranks to secure undergraduate engineering seats at these institutions, where placement outcomes remain a key metric for evaluating long-term academic and career prospects.

Board results banner

Among these, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, established in 1959 and counted as the first NIT in the country, and is continued to be one of the most sought-after engineering institutes in India. It was formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC) Warangal.

Also Read| IIT Council for ‘adaptive’ JEE Advanced: Exam changes and more

NIT Warangal’s on-campus BTech placement data shows a year-on-year rise in overall student placements, alongside largely stable salary outcomes across core branches. While the total number of students placed increased from 605 in 2023–24 to 697 in 2024–25, average compensation levels across most programmes remained steady, even as top packages moderated slightly in select branches.

Here’s a closer look at the detailed branch-wise placement performance and salary trends.

NIT Warangal BTech placements 2023–24: Overview

As per the official on-campus placement statistics for 2023–24, NIT Warangal recorded a total of 605 BTech students placed across eight undergraduate engineering programmes. Placement percentages varied widely by branch, with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) reporting one of the strongest outcomes at 89.39 per cent, followed by Chemical Engineering (87.21 per cent) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (85.59 per cent).

Story continues below this ad

NIT Warangal BTech on-campus placements in 2023–24

Branch Total Eligible Placed Placement % Highest CTC (LPA) Average CTC (LPA)
Civil Engineering 79 58 73.42% 18 9.14
Electrical & Electronics Engineering 111 90 81.08% 52.89 16.7
Mechanical Engineering 122 101 82.79% 34.1 13.59
Electronics & Communication Engineering 118 101 85.59% 88 20.58
Metallurgical & Materials Engineering 57 38 66.67% 23 11.98
Chemical Engineering 86 75 87.21% 34 12.54
Computer Science & Engineering 132 118 89.39% 63.5 29.67
Biotechnology 54 24 44.44% 17.65 10.95

In terms of compensation, Electronics and Communication Engineering saw the highest package of Rs 88 LPA, while CSE recorded the highest CTC of Rs 63.5 LPA and an average CTC of Rs 29.67 LPA, the highest among all branches. Median salaries across most core branches remained in the double-digit range, reflecting stable hiring for both software and core engineering roles.

NIT Warangal BTech placements 2024–25: Year-on-year shift

In the 2024–25 placement cycle, the institute reported an increase in overall undergraduate placements, with 697 BTech students placed on campus, indicating a rise compared to the previous year. Several branches saw improvement in placement percentages, particularly Electrical and Electronics Engineering, which recorded a 95.9 per cent on-campus placement rate.

NIT Warangal BTech on-campus placements: 2024–25

Branch Total Eligible Placed Placement % Highest CTC (LPA) Average CTC (LPA)
Computer Science & Engineering 137 130 94.89% 53.28 22.63
Electronics & Communication Engineering 130 111 85.38% 64.3 20.8
Electrical & Electronics Engineering 122 117 95.9% 53.28 17.59
Mechanical Engineering 113 97 85.84% 34.1 12.57
Chemical Engineering 100 83 83% 34.1 11.25
Civil Engineering 88 71 80.68% 34.1 9.75
Metallurgical & Materials Engineering 63 55 87.3% 17.6 9.82
Biotechnology 53 33 62.26% 20 9.26

While the highest packages moderated slightly in some branches compared to 2023–24, average and median salaries remained broadly stable. Similar to the previous year, CSE continued to lead in compensation, with an average CTC of Rs 22.63 LPA and a highest package of Rs 53.28 LPA. Core branches such as Mechanical, Civil, and Chemical Engineering also maintained consistent average salary levels.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump modi, republic day
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
While he avoided confrontation with the Centre, former CM Mehbooba Mufti warned that national institutions are being “weaponised” against constitutional values.
More conciliatory than confrontational, what did J&K Deputy CM’s Republic Day speech focus on?
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
digestion
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
digestion
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement