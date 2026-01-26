NIT Warangal Placements 2025 Vs 2024: Salary package, branch-wise statistics and more

NIT Warangal Placement 2025 vs 2024 Analysis: The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination is currently underway, with Phase-1 exams being conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, across multiple shifts and centres nationwide.
Apart from serving as the gateway to JEE Advanced, JEE Main is also the primary qualifying examination for admissions to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions. Every year, lakhs of students rely on JEE Main ranks to secure undergraduate engineering seats at these institutions, where placement outcomes remain a key metric for evaluating long-term academic and career prospects.
Among these, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, established in 1959 and counted as the first NIT in the country, and is continued to be one of the most sought-after engineering institutes in India. It was formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC) Warangal.
Also Read| IIT Council for ‘adaptive’ JEE Advanced: Exam changes and more
NIT Warangal’s on-campus BTech placement data shows a year-on-year rise in overall student placements, alongside largely stable salary outcomes across core branches. While the total number of students placed increased from 605 in 2023–24 to 697 in 2024–25, average compensation levels across most programmes remained steady, even as top packages moderated slightly in select branches.
Here’s a closer look at the detailed branch-wise placement performance and salary trends.
As per the official on-campus placement statistics for 2023–24, NIT Warangal recorded a total of 605 BTech students placed across eight undergraduate engineering programmes. Placement percentages varied widely by branch, with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) reporting one of the strongest outcomes at 89.39 per cent, followed by Chemical Engineering (87.21 per cent) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (85.59 per cent).
|Branch
|Total Eligible
|Placed
|Placement %
|Highest CTC (LPA)
|Average CTC (LPA)
|Civil Engineering
|79
|58
|73.42%
|18
|9.14
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|111
|90
|81.08%
|52.89
|16.7
|Mechanical Engineering
|122
|101
|82.79%
|34.1
|13.59
|Electronics & Communication Engineering
|118
|101
|85.59%
|88
|20.58
|Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
|57
|38
|66.67%
|23
|11.98
|Chemical Engineering
|86
|75
|87.21%
|34
|12.54
|Computer Science & Engineering
|132
|118
|89.39%
|63.5
|29.67
|Biotechnology
|54
|24
|44.44%
|17.65
|10.95
In terms of compensation, Electronics and Communication Engineering saw the highest package of Rs 88 LPA, while CSE recorded the highest CTC of Rs 63.5 LPA and an average CTC of Rs 29.67 LPA, the highest among all branches. Median salaries across most core branches remained in the double-digit range, reflecting stable hiring for both software and core engineering roles.
In the 2024–25 placement cycle, the institute reported an increase in overall undergraduate placements, with 697 BTech students placed on campus, indicating a rise compared to the previous year. Several branches saw improvement in placement percentages, particularly Electrical and Electronics Engineering, which recorded a 95.9 per cent on-campus placement rate.
|Branch
|Total Eligible
|Placed
|Placement %
|Highest CTC (LPA)
|Average CTC (LPA)
|Computer Science & Engineering
|137
|130
|94.89%
|53.28
|22.63
|Electronics & Communication Engineering
|130
|111
|85.38%
|64.3
|20.8
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|122
|117
|95.9%
|53.28
|17.59
|Mechanical Engineering
|113
|97
|85.84%
|34.1
|12.57
|Chemical Engineering
|100
|83
|83%
|34.1
|11.25
|Civil Engineering
|88
|71
|80.68%
|34.1
|9.75
|Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
|63
|55
|87.3%
|17.6
|9.82
|Biotechnology
|53
|33
|62.26%
|20
|9.26
While the highest packages moderated slightly in some branches compared to 2023–24, average and median salaries remained broadly stable. Similar to the previous year, CSE continued to lead in compensation, with an average CTC of Rs 22.63 LPA and a highest package of Rs 53.28 LPA. Core branches such as Mechanical, Civil, and Chemical Engineering also maintained consistent average salary levels.
Brothers Harshit and Tanay Agarwal's mithai brand, Pistabarfi, was featured on Shark Tank India 5 but left without a deal. Despite receiving praise, they refused to give up their film careers for the brand, resulting in them losing out on funding. Tanay believes standing their ground is more important than getting a deal.