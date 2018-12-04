NIT-Uttarakhand row: Students to complete study from NIT-Jaipur, says HRD

Following student protests at National Institutes of Technology (NIT-Uttarakhand), the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Tuesday decided to move nearly six hundred students of the institute to NIT-Jaipur. The current academic batch of first, second and third year will move to NIT-Jaipur for three years. The ministry has, however, clarified that students will get the degree from NIT-Uttarakhand.

After an accident of a B.Tech student, Neelam Meena on October 4, a mass agitation started at the institute on the demand of ‘safer’ and ‘well equipped’ campus. The students had threatened that they would continue to boycott the lectures till the “unsafe”, “ill-equipped” campus is shifted from its present location along NH-58 in Srinagar Garhwal town.

An institute of national importance, the NITUK was among the 10 new NITs sanctioned in 2009 under the Eleventh Five Year Plan. It started taking in students in 2010. But eight years later, with 980 students, it continues to operate from a 3.4-acre temporary plot.