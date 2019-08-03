After NIT suspends classes, Govt Polytechnic College in Srinagar directs students to leave hostel

A day after the authorities at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Srinagar ordered the suspension of classes till further orders, Government Polytechnic College on Saturday directed all students to vacate the hostel immediately and revoked hostel facilities available to them.

“It is notified of all students who are residing in the college hostel to vacate from the hostel immediately and no student will be provided hostel facility till further order,” the official notification from the college principal mentioned.

Sources said that as many as 26 J-K SRTC buses arrived at the campus early morning that would ferry students to Jammu.

Meanwhile, since early morning, NIT students with their luggage were waiting inside the campus for the buses. “We saw the notification yesterday in our group about the class suspension and buses will arrive here in the morning to take us to Jammu. I am getting frequent calls from my family to come back home immediately,” a civil engineering student at NIT from Andhra Pradesh at the campus told The Indian Express. “We have been informed by the staff here that buses will take us to Jammu.”

A faculty member told The Indian Express that non-local students are being taken to Jammu. “Local students living in hostels too have started going back home after yesterday’s order,” he said.

– With inputs from ENS