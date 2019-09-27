After month-long closure, NIT Srinagar to re-open on October 15

Toggle Menu
"NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead," tweeted HRD secretary R. Subrahmanyam.

The institute was closed last month following an unprecedented tension in the Kashmir valley over government’s imposition on article 370

After a month-long closure, the National Institute of Technology (NIT Srinagar) will reopen on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. “NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead,” tweeted HRD secretary R. Subrahmanyam.

The institute was closed last month following turmoil in the state after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by diluting Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

With a cloud of uncertainty regarding the continuity of classes, around 70 students from NIT Srinagar are camping in a hostel in Ghaziabad for the last three weeks, at their own expense, to organise their placement drive.

Hit by a communication blockade in the Valley, these final-year students from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, reached Delhi this month to submit their application forms online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for admission to Master’s courses.

