NIT Srinagar suspends classes, non-local students leave for home

A day after the authorities at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Srinagar ordered the suspension of classes till further orders, the non-local students started vacating the premises on Saturday morning.

Advertising

Sources said that as many as 26 J-K SRTC buses arrived at the campus early morning that would ferry students to Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir News Live Updates

“This is for information of all the students of the institute that the classwork for all courses stands suspended till further order. The above notice stands issues in accordance with the instructions received from the District administration Srinagar,” reads an order issued by NIT’s Registrar on Friday evening.

Soon after the NIT order citing “instructions” from district administration, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Chaudhary said, “apparently a miscommunication.” “In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all the institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advise/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication,” Chaudhary said on Twitter.

Advertising

Since early morning, NIT students with their luggage were waiting inside the campus for the busses. “We saw the notification yesterday in our group about the class suspension and buses will arrive here in the morning to take us to Jammu. I am getting frequent calls from my family to come back home immediately,” a civil engineering student at NIT from Andhra Pradesh at the campus told The Indian Express. “We have been informed by the staff here that buses will take us to Jammu.”

A faculty member told The Indian Express that non-local students are being taken to Jammu. “Local students living in hostels too have started going back home after yesterday’s order,” he said.

Panic and uncertainty has gripped Kashmir Valley after the government, in an unprecedented move suspended the Amarnath Yatra.