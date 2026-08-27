NIT Rourkela students receive 1,340 job offers, highest package at Rs 1.31 crore

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has recorded 1,340 on-campus placement offers and 364 six-month internship offers during the recently concluded placement drive for the 2025-26 academic session, according to the institute’s placement report released today.
Students selected for internships will also have an opportunity to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) based on their performance during the internship period.
Meanwhile, BTech students at NIT Rourkela recorded the highest Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 1.31 crore per annum during the 2025-26 placement season. The highest offer for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students stood at Rs 83.60 lakh per annum.
Across BTech programmes, students recorded an average CTC of Rs 15.33 lakh, while the median CTC stood at Rs 12.50 lakh. Six BTech branches — Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering — recorded a 95.47 per cent placement rate.
Another six programmes — Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Industrial Design, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering — recorded placement rates of more than 90 per cent.
MTech students also recorded strong placement numbers during the recruitment drive. The highest CTC stood at Rs 46.38 lakh per annum, offered to a student from the Computer Science and Engineering department.
An Electronics and Communication Engineering student received the second-highest offer of Rs 44 lakh per annum. The MTech programme recorded an average CTC of Rs 11.90 lakh, while the median CTC stood at Rs 9 lakh.
NIT Rourkela said its pre-final-year students secured an all-time high of 258 summer internship offers during the placement season. The highest internship stipend stood at Rs 1.50 lakh per month. More than 83 students also secured annual packages exceeding Rs 30 lakh.
The key roles offered to students included Software Engineer, Software Development Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Graduate Trainee Engineer, Data Analyst and Business Analyst, among others.
A total of 374 recruiters participated in the placement drive, with nearly half being first-time recruiters at the institute.
The major recruiters included Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Electronics Limited, JSW Group, Larsen & Toubro, ZS Associates, Vedanta Resources, Texas Instruments, ExxonMobil, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte USI, Cairn Oil and Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Accenture, Deutsche India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Teradata, NatWest, Qualcomm, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services, among others.
The Software and IT Services sector accounted for the largest share of participating companies at 17.79 per cent, followed by BFSI at 11.52 per cent, Electronics at 8.40 per cent, Manufacturing at 8.09 per cent and Education at 7.23 per cent.
Recruiters also came from sectors including Aerospace, Automobile, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Engineering Consulting, FMCG, Healthcare, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Robotics and Telecommunications.