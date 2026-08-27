NIT Rourkela students receive 1,340 job offers, highest package at Rs 1.31 crore

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has recorded 1,340 on-campus placement offers and 364 six-month internship offers during the recently concluded placement drive for the 2025-26 academic session, according to the institute’s placement report released today.

Students selected for internships will also have an opportunity to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) based on their performance during the internship period.

Meanwhile, BTech students at NIT Rourkela recorded the highest Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 1.31 crore per annum during the 2025-26 placement season. The highest offer for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students stood at Rs 83.60 lakh per annum.

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Across BTech programmes, students recorded an average CTC of Rs 15.33 lakh, while the median CTC stood at Rs 12.50 lakh. Six BTech branches — Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering — recorded a 95.47 per cent placement rate.