NIT-Rourkela launches certificate course in Big Data engineering

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has introduced a certificate programme in big data engineering. The course will be available from the upcoming academic session – 2019-20. The course is introduced in partnership with Edureka, an e-learning platform. The institute said that the new course is aimed to bridge the divide between jobs role in big data and relevant talents available in the industry.

The course is aimed at working professionals and will be imparted through online mode. A three hours class will be held every weekend for nine months. A total of 225 hours will be dedicated to assignments and tutorials apart from the lectures. The curriculum, assignment and modules will be prepared by faculty from NIT and Edureka. The certificate will also be affiliated from both. Apart from lectures, there will also be live classes, doubt sessions and assignment checking – all of this will be done online.

Talking to indianexpress.com, KK Mahapatra, faculty NIT Rourkela, said, “We have currently launched the programme keeping the working professionals in mind but there is also a great demand from regular students for the same. If the demand continues then the course will also be made available to regular students in coming time.”

The director, NIT Rourkela, Animesh Biswas, said, “If data is the oil of the 21st century, big data is the aviation fuel. I am proud to say that with NIT Rourkela and Eureka joining hands, we will be able to fulfil the never-ending demand for big data engineers in the industry. Let’s prepare for the future.”