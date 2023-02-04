Gender ratio improves in NIT Rourkela, 351 women awarded degree

This year, the number of girls who have graduated from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) made for over 20 per cent of the total graduating students. Out of the total 351 female graduates, there were 136 in bachelor programmes; 177 in master programmes and 38 in PhD programme. The female-to-male ratio has also increased from 1:6 to 1:4 in recent years. There were two women who graduated in MTech (Research).

The (NIT Rourkela) celebrated its 20th convocation today, with 1717 students graduating from the institute. Out of the total 1717 students, there were 351 female students and 1366 male students.

Out of the total graduating students, 767 graduated from BTech, 17 from BArch, 41 from the dual degree programme for BTech- MTech and 41 with five-year integrated MSc. As many as 151 students graduated with MSc, 23 with MA, and 26 from MBA programmes.

525 with MTech, two with MTech (Research) and 124 with PhD.

Apart from the improvement in the ratio, NIT Rourkela also launched the Digilocker facility during the convocation. The facility has been established to help graduating students carry their degree in a digital wallet instead of a printed copy. The institute has uploaded the degree certificates and transcripts on Digilocker.

IT Rourkela became the first NIT and the second institute among ‘Institutes of National Importance’ in the country to implement ‘Blockchain-based digital degrees’ for its graduating students.

Five students were also awarded Endowment Gold Medals for academic excellence.