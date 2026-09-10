NIT Rourkela to confer 2,033 degrees; women make up 25% of recipients

Men will account for nearly three-fourths of the degree recipients at the 24th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, with 1,525 men and 508 women set to receive their degrees on September 12.

Of the 2,033 students graduating from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes this year, women constitute about 25 per cent, while men account for 75 per cent. This means there are roughly three male degree recipients for every female graduate.

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Gender and programme-wise degree recipients



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Programme Male Female Total B.Arch. 11 7 18 B.Tech. 723 188 911 Integrated M.Sc. 67 10 77 B.Sc. (Integrated Multiple Entry-Exit) 10 0 10 Dual Degree B.Tech. & M.Tech. 40 2 42 M.Tech. 398 116 514 M.Sc. (2 Years) 108 74 182 MBA 40 27 67 MA 10 9 19 M.Tech. (Research) 1 0 1 Ph.D. 115 75 190 Executive Ph.D. 2 0 2 Total 1,525 508 2,033

The gender gap is particularly visible in the institute’s largest graduating programme, B.Tech, where 723 men and 188 women are among the 911 degree recipients. Women account for around 21 per cent of the B.Tech graduating cohort.