NIT Rourkela to confer 2,033 degrees; women make up 25% of recipients

Men will account for nearly three-fourths of the degree recipients at the 24th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, with 1,525 men and 508 women set to receive their degrees on September 12.
Of the 2,033 students graduating from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes this year, women constitute about 25 per cent, while men account for 75 per cent. This means there are roughly three male degree recipients for every female graduate.
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Gender and programme-wise degree recipients
|Programme
|Male
|Female
|Total
|B.Arch.
|11
|7
|18
|B.Tech.
|723
|188
|911
|Integrated M.Sc.
|67
|10
|77
|B.Sc. (Integrated Multiple Entry-Exit)
|10
|0
|10
|Dual Degree B.Tech. & M.Tech.
|40
|2
|42
|M.Tech.
|398
|116
|514
|M.Sc. (2 Years)
|108
|74
|182
|MBA
|40
|27
|67
|MA
|10
|9
|19
|M.Tech. (Research)
|1
|0
|1
|Ph.D.
|115
|75
|190
|Executive Ph.D.
|2
|0
|2
|Total
|1,525
|508
|2,033
The gender gap is particularly visible in the institute’s largest graduating programme, B.Tech, where 723 men and 188 women are among the 911 degree recipients. Women account for around 21 per cent of the B.Tech graduating cohort.
Among MTech graduates, 398 are men, and 116 are women, while the M.Sc programme has 108 male and 74 female degree recipients. In the PhD programme, 115 men and 75 women will receive degrees, with women accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the 190 doctoral recipients.
The institute will hold its 24th convocation on September 12. Abhay Karandikar, member of NITI Aayog, will preside as the chief guest in the presence of S N Subrahmanyan, chairperson, Board of Governors, NIT Rourkela.
The graduating students will receive their degrees through DigiLocker, according to the institute.
NIT Rourkela will also confer 86 medals and awards on students for academic and co-curricular achievements. These include 11 Institute gold medals, six Endowment gold medals, eight Endowment awards and 61 Institute silver medals.
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The awards will recognise achievements across academics, projects, research, sports and other areas.
The institute will also confer the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2026 on two alumni. Rajarshi Gupta, managing director and CEO of ONGC Videsh Limited, will receive the award in the industry and management category, while Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, managing director of Corrosion Protection Limited and co-founder of B Engineers & Builders Pvt Ltd, will be honoured in the entrepreneurship and public life category.