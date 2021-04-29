NIT-Raipur postpones NIMCET exam amid rising Covid-19 cases

Due to rising cases of Covid-19, the NIMCET-2021 examination has been deferred today by NIT-Raipur. The exam was scheduled to held on May 23. In a notice, the exam authority has announced due to the “prevailing situation of the pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc are hereby postponed till further notice.”

The revised dates for the NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities will be announced later on and “at least 15 days before the examination.”

The exam is held for admission in MCA courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Besides other institutes also accept NIMCET scores. The exam authority had released the NIMCET application form on March 11 and the last date to register was April 7. Candidates were allowed to make corrections in NIMCET form 2021 by requesting the authorities to unlock their applications from April 2 to 7.

In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NIMCET-2021 (www.nimcet.in) for the latest updates.