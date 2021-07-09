NIT-Raipur announces NIMCET 2021 exam date

NIMCET 2021 was to be held on May 23 but was postponed due to Covid-19. Representational image/ file

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur on Friday released the exam date for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2021. The exam will be conducted on August 7 from 9 am to 11 am in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“The scrutiny of representations received from ineligible candidates as on June 24, 2021, is being carried out by a committee. The result of the scrutiny will be conveyed to concerned candidates through email latest by July 15, 2021. The candidates are advised to wait for an email till the said date regarding their final eligibility status,” read the notification on the official website of NIMCET 2021.

NIMCET 2021 was scheduled to held on May 23. However, due to the surging COVID cases, it has been postponed until further notice. The exam is held for admission in MCA courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Besides, other institutes also accept NIMCET scores. The exam authority had released the NIMCET application form on March 11.

In NIMCET, questions are asked from Mathematics, Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning, Computer Awareness, and General English. A total of 50 questions are asked from Maths, 40 questions from Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning, 10 questions from computer awareness, and 20 from general English.

The 11 NITS that shall take admission based on NIMCET 2021 scores are NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirapalli, and Warangal.