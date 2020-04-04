NIT Karnataka creates sanitizers, distributes for free

The institute has been distributing handsanitizers for free (Representational Image) The institute has been distributing handsanitizers for free (Representational Image)

The chemistry department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka has started producing hand sanitizers in view of its shortage in the market after the coronavirus outbreak.

The social initiative led by Arun Isloor, professor and head of the department, was launched by NIT-K director K Uma Maheshwar Rao.

The raw materials needed for this product were provided by the institute. It has plans to produce 5,000 bottles of sanitizer containing 70 mm each.

The sanitizers already manufactured were distributed to Suratkal police station, health department, petrol bunks and employees of NIT-K, including the security staff.

Isloor said the product has been manufactured conforming to high standards set by the World Health Organisation.

