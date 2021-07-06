NIT Andhra records 78.7% campus placement during 2020-21

The total number of students placed increased during 2020-21 and the entire selection process was conducted online. (Image credits: NIT Andhra

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh recorded an increase in campus placement for the academic year 2020-21, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The total number of students placed increased during 2020-21 and the entire selection process was conducted online.

As many as 78.7 per cent of students were placed through campus recruitments during 2020-21, for which placements are still ongoing. This compares favourably with the preceding year of 2019-20, which recorded 70.62 per cent placements.

Top recruiters who came to NIT Andhra Pradesh include multinational companies and reputed firms such as L&T, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, ADP, Cognizant and Modak Analytics, among others.

Elaborating about the campus placements, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “ NIT Andhra Pradesh emphasises skill development through curriculum and promotes interdisciplinary studies and innovative projects among the student community. ”

Keeping in mind the students preparing for the higher education and competitive exams with the association of top coaching centers, the institute also conducts the mock GATE, CAT, and GMAT examinations.

NIT Andhra Pradesh starts training the students during their third year of UG and encourages them to get internships in top companies and to work on some mini projects besides registering for online courses, which will strengthen their resume and provide exposure to the students about the corporate world.

Workshops and webinars by industrial experts on resuming building, cracking HR and technical interviews are also conducted frequently. The objective is to reduce the gap between the Industry needs and the student’s skillset and to make the student’s industry ready at the campus itself.