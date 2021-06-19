NIT-Andhra Pradesh invites applications for MTech courses

The last date to apply and pay the fees is June 28. (Pexelimages/representational)

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for MTech courses. The institute offers MTech degree in eight engineering departments with various specialisations. The last date to apply and pay the fees is June 28.

The admission for the MTech courses will be through the centralised counselling for MTech (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020, and 2021. It is being organised by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

Read | NIT Andhra Pradesh begins application process for PhD, MS courses

The centralised counselling has provided a system wherein the candidates can fill a single online application form as well as upload the necessary documents from their places and apply to all the aforementioned programs in all the participating institutions to which they are eligible.

Dr Tapas Paramanik, associate dean (admissions and scholarships) said, “NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTec. programmes having specialisation in the utmost demanding domains of engineering like data analytics, advanced communication system, power electronics and drives, geotechnical, manufacturing, thermal engineering, etc, with a very limited number of seats. In this academic year two new courses have been introduced, viz., bioprocess engineering and chemical engineering.”

Further information can be obtained from http://www.ccmt.nic / http://www.nitandhra.ac.in. Prospective candidates can also write to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in