NIT Andhra Pradesh invites applications for PhD, MS

The last date for submission of applications is June 10 2021

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday opened the application process for PhD (full-time and part-time) and MS (by research) programmes. The last date for submission of applications is June 10, 2021. Interested candidates may apply on the official website — nitandhra.ac.in.

The PhD program (full-time and part-time) is offered in eight branches of engineering which consist of Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Sciences, Humanities and Management, viz., Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English and Management.

The PhD (full-time) program is offered under the stipendiary category. Individuals enrolled as full-time scholars in PhD programmes are eligible for the Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA), subject to availability as stipulated by the Ministry of Education. Recipients of the HRTA are required to assist the relevant department in academic work.

The PhD (part-time) program is open to candidates who are working in reputed research organisations/ academic institutions/ industries and have a minimum experience of at least two years. The programme is also open to faculty working at NIT-Andhra Pradesh on an ad hoc basis. However, stipend is not available to candidates enrolled in this programme.

The MS (By Research) programme is offered in the previously mentioned eight branches of engineering, in externally sponsored mode only.

For further information about the programs, eligibility criteria, admissions process, and fee structure, candidates may visit the website- nitandhra.ac.in/main/aphd. Candidates may also send an email to phdadmissions@nitandhra.ac.in, for information regarding the programmes.

NIT Andhra Pradesh also offers B.Tech programmes in various engineering branches and M.Tech programmes in different specialisations.