NISM launches certification courses on Cyber Security, Resilience for GIFT IFSC

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has introduced two certification courses on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for IFSCA professionals and individuals who seek to learn more about cyber security and cyber resilience.

The two certification courses on cyber security and cyber resilience in the GIFT IFSC, namely NISM-IFSCA-02A(Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced), are designed to equip participants with cyber security capabilities, awareness of cyber risks, and greater resilience across the IFSC environment.

As announced by the institute, candidates will be required to appear for an examination for both courses to receive the certificate. The registration link for the examination is available at the NISM certification portal, cert.nism.ac.in.