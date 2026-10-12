NISM launches certification courses on Cyber Security, Resilience for GIFT IFSC

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has introduced two certification courses on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for IFSCA professionals and individuals who seek to learn more about cyber security and cyber resilience.
The two certification courses on cyber security and cyber resilience in the GIFT IFSC, namely NISM-IFSCA-02A(Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced), are designed to equip participants with cyber security capabilities, awareness of cyber risks, and greater resilience across the IFSC environment.
As announced by the institute, candidates will be required to appear for an examination for both courses to receive the certificate. The registration link for the examination is available at the NISM certification portal, cert.nism.ac.in.
Read | IIT Kharagpur’s online postgraduate and certificate courses on AI; here’s the list
NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic)
The Basic certification is designed for IFSCA officers, employees of regulated entities (REs) in the IFSC ecosystem and others seeking to acquire foundational cybersecurity knowledge.
The curriculum covers cyber threats, governance, risk management, security architecture, data protection, access management, incident response, and emerging challenges such as AI and quantum computing.
The exam will comprise 50 one-mark questions to be completed in 60 minutes, with a 50% passing score and no negative marking. The registration fee for the exam is Rs 1,180, while the certification will remain valid for two years. The course is scheduled to launch on November 18.
Also Read | IIM Lucknow launches MBA in Family Business
NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced)
The advanced certification course is intended for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), principal officers, designated officers and compliance officers of IFSCA-regulated entities.
The course focuses on cyber security governance, risk management, incident preparedness, resilience and regulatory compliance, supported by practical case studies.
The advanced certificate exam will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions and three case-based questions which candidates will be required to complete in two hours, including a negative marking of 25%. The passing criteria for the exam is a 60% passing score.
The examination fee for this course is Rs 2,950 and the certification will remain valid for three years. The course will launch on December 30.
Registered candidates will be provided access to relevant workbook or study material without paying any additional fees, in addition to soft copies available for download through the above-mentioned website.