Nishank to announce CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam dates on December 31

CBSE board exams 2021: The dates of the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on December 31 evening, announced union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday. Pokhriyal made this announcement through social media on Saturday evening, stating “I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” on 6 pm on December 31.

So far, the central board has made two major announcements about the 2021 board examinations—that they will not be begin in January or February, and that they will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.

📢Attention Students & Parents! Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the twitter handle ‘@DrRPNishank‘ to stay updated! pic.twitter.com/Qa4UzRyqO5 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 26, 2020

There have been appeals for the board to conduct the exams later than usual to give students time for some offline teaching-learning interaction with their teachers in school before appearing for the examinations. The Delhi government—which runs government schools affiliated to the CBSE instead of a state board—had appealed to the Central government that the board exams not be conducted before May 2021 to give students “reasonable time to study in schools”.