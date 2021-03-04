Nishank congratulates institutions secured top position in QS ranking, says ‘potential to reach international level’

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 10:44:09 pm
Pokhriyal-1200-1Congratulating the varsities, Nishank said, "These institutions have stood on the frontiers and made us proud."

QS World Rankings by Subject: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today congratulated the institutions that have secured top position in the QS World Rankings by Subject. Nishank said, “These institutions have stood on the frontiers and made us proud.”

Three Indian Institutes of Technology have entered the prestigious group of the top 100 engineering institutes with IIT-Bombay grabbing the best-ever 49th position in the engineering and technology category followed by IIT Delhi (54) and IIT Madras (94). Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has secured the 92nd spot for natural sciences.

Nishank said that the performance in the QS ranking showed the potential of the country’s educational institutions to reach international level. “As per NEP 2020, we will provide avenues to identify talent and develop it further. NEP will combine the talent with content and develop patent,” Nishank said.

In the life sciences and medicine category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) bagged 248th spot. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked 159th for arts and humanities, followed by the University of Delhi (252).

QS World University Rankings by subject calculate performance based on four parameters — academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations per paper) and the productivity of an institution’s research faculty.

