NIRF rankings,2022: Only one state varsity under top 100 category

Only one state university in Gujarat made it to list of top 100 in “Overall” category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, released on Friday.

The Gujarat University ranked 73 in NIRF rankings under the “Overall” category, while came at the 58th spot in the “University” category. Last year, it was ranked at 62 in the “Overall” and 43 in “University” categories.

“The rankings might be lower but we have scored higher marks than last year,” Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya told The Indian Express.

He added, “Our ranking would have been much better if we scored better in perception where we got the lowest score of 2.65. Research and publications was the other area that affected our ranking due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the number of applicants increased this year.” The university scored 18.38 in research and publication.

Under the “University” category last year, three universities had made it to the list of top 100 from Gujarat — Gujarat University (43), Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar (73) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara (90).

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITG) is the only higher education institute from the state to be ranked among the top 50 educational institutions in the country under the “Overall” category — it moved down from 33rd to 37th position. However, it moved up from 39th to 34th rank in the research category.

In the College category too, this year only institute — St Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad — found a spot in the list of top 100, as compared to two last year. PD Patel Institute of Applied Sciences Changa, which was ranked 22 last year, failed to make it to the list this year. However, the ranking of St Xaviers College has improved from 57 to 52.

While CEPT University Ahmedabad that was ranked at fifth position last year failed to secure a position in the top NIRF 30 “Architecture” category, another private university, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, was ranked 21st. CEPT University, the private university accorded a ‘Centre of Excellence’ status by the state government was ranked fourth in the NIRF 2020 rankings.

While Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) retained its first rank in the “Management” category, Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) slipped from 55th to 58th and Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar from 66th to 89th.

The new entrants in this category are MICA at 42, Nirma University at 45 and Gujarat University at 99th rank.

“Nirma University has performed much better this year as compared to last. In engineering, the Institute of Technology improved its rank from 153 to 125. Similarly, the Institute of Management is at rank 45. The Institute of Architecture and Planning is the only institute from Gujarat that is part of NIRF rankings in the category. Out of four institutes that participated all have ranked,” Dr Anup K Singh, director general of Nirma University told The Indian Express.