Friday, July 15, 2022

IIT Madras tops overall list; AIIMS-Delhi and JNU among best institutes: NIRF Rankings 2022

NIRF Rankings 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retains its position as the best university in the overall category. Check the complete list here.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 12:36:14 pm
IIT Madras, NIRF rankings, NIRF rankings 2022, Overall categoryNIRF Rankings 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is announced as the best university in the Overall category this year. (File photo)

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today through a virtual event. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was announced as the best university in the overall category this year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was a close second, followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur as the top five institutes in the overall category. This year’s too, IITs dominated the list as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati have followed IIT Kanpur to complete the top 8 ranks. AIIMS-Delhi has secured the ninth rank and JNU is ranked tenth.

This year, IIT Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college in the country, for yet another year.

In 2021, too, IIT Madras had topped the overall category with IISc Bangalore at number 2 and IIT-Bombay at number 3. IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur had followed in the top 5 list.

Institutes are assessed on five main parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The institute that tops the overall category is labelled as the best not just in its own domain, but in all streams, colleges, and even universities across India.

