Jamia Hamdard best Pharmacy college in India, check top 10: NIRF Rankings 2022

The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for this year. Jamia Hamdard has once again taken the top rank in the pharmacy category followed by National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad at second place.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was declared the best university in the overall category this year. Followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru at a close second, followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur as the top five institutes in the overall category. This year too, IITs dominated the list as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati have followed IIT Kanpur to complete the top 8 ranks. AIIMS-Delhi has secured the ninth rank and JNU is ranked tenth.

NIRF Rankings: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Rank 3: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

Jamia Hamdard has maintained its position as India’s premier pharmacy college. In the years 2021 and 2020 it secured the first ranking among all other pharmacy colleges in the country. In total, universities, colleges, management, law, architecture, engineering, medical, dental, pharmacy, and research were among the 11 categories for which the NIRF Rankings 2022 were announced.





