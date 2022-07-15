NIRF Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru tops research and universities categories

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru ranked first in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year under the research and universities category. In the overall category, however, it is just behind IIT Madras, ranking second. Under the law category, National Law School of India University topped the chart, ahead of National Law University, New Delhi and Symbiosis Law School Pune.

Under the management category, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru ranked second, falling behind IIM Ahmedabad, while National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal ranked 10th in the engineering category.

Apart from IISc Bengaluru, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, another institution from Karnataka also featured in the top 10 rankings under the universities category, by registering the seventh spot, just after Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and ahead of Calcutta University, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal registered the eighth and ninth rank under the pharmacy category. Manipal College of Dental Sciences also registered the second rank under the dental category, just after Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences.

The Ministry of Education on Friday announced the seventh edition of India Rankings of institutions of higher education in four categories, namely — Overall, Colleges, Universities and Research Institutions and seven subject domains, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Dental. The rankings were based on different parameters in different disciplines. Some of the parameters include research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, peer perception among others.