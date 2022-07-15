NIRF rankings 2022: Eight institutes from Punjab in top-100; PU, IIT Ropar rank lower than last year

NIRF Rankings 2022: Eight educational institutions from Punjab have figured among top-100 as per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2022 released by the Union Ministry of Education, Friday.

Out of the eight institutions from Punjab that made it to the top-100 overall list, five are government universities/institutes and three are private. However, while most of the Punjab government institutions on the list have witnessed a downfall in their ranking compared to 2021, the private ones have considerably improved their rankings and climbed up the ladder.

According to NIRF rankings 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar (Rupnagar) has secured an overall national rank of 35, the highest among Punjab institutions but lower than its rank of 31 last year.

Panjab University Chandigarh, too has dropped three notches this year, but has remained in top 50 by bagging the 41st rank. Last year, it was ranked 38 in the overall list of top-100.

Overall rank of Punjab institutions in top-100

Institute Name Ranking IIT, Ropar 35 PU, Chandigarh 41 IISER, Mohali 47 Chandigarh University, Mohali 48 Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala 57 LPU, Phagwara 58 GNDU, Amritsar 80 NIT, Jalandhar 85

The Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Mohali has been ranked 47th this year, which is lower than its ranking of 40 last year.

Two other government institutions — Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar and Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar — have been ranked 80 and 85 respectively, as per NIRF 2022 rankings.

While GNDU Amritsar has improved its ranking — climbing up from rank 80 last year — NIT Jalandhar has slipped from 78 to 85.

Among the private institutions from Punjab, Chandigarh University, Mohali, has considerably improved its ranking, from 77 last year to 48 this year. It has been ranked the highest among private universities in Punjab in the overall category, followed by Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara — which has climbed to 58 from last year’s 81.

Another private institute, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, has slipped from rank 45 last year to 57 this time.

Category-wise ranks for Punjab in top-100

In the universities category, PU Chandigarh has been ranked 25th followed by Chandigarh University, Mohali (29), Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala (31), GNDU Amritsar (44), LPU (47) and Central University, Bathinda (81).

No college from Punjab has made it to the top-100 in ‘colleges’ category and in dental studies.

In the category of research institutions, PU Chandigarh has been placed at 29, followed by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala at 35.

IIT Ropar topped the Engineering category in Punjab and was followed by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala (28), Chandigarh University, Mohali (45), LPU (51) and NIT Jalandhar (52).

For the best institutes in management studies, LPU has been ranked the highest from Punjab at 34 in the list of top-100, followed by Chandigarh University, Mohali (40), Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala (53), Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar (55) and Chitkara University, Rajpura (80).

In the pharmacy category, PU Chandigarh has been ranked as the second best institute in the country at number 2, followed by National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali (rank 40), LPU (19), Chitkara University, Rajpura (20), Punjabi University, Patiala (25), Central University, Bathinda (26), ISF College of Pharmacy, Moga (29), Chandigarh University (37), Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy, Bela (56) and Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran (91).

This year, only two medical colleges from Punjab have made it to the top-100 list of medical institutions — Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana which has been ranked at 36 and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana at rank 40.

For law studies, LPU has been ranked 13 in the top-100 list, followed by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala (18) and Army Institute of Law, Mohali (26).

In the architecture studies category, LPU has been ranked 12, Chandigarh University (19) and Chitkara University, Rajpura (22).