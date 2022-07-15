4 Mumbai institutes make it to top 10 of NIRF Rankings 2022 in overall and other categories

Four institutes from Mumbai have made it to the top 10 in India in different categories of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, declared on Friday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay retains its position at rank three in the overall as well as engineering category in this year’s NIRF rankings. Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) ranks 7th in the category of Pharmacy institutes and the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) ranks 9th in the category of management institutes across India. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research ranks 7th in the category of top 50 research institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay retained its 3rd position in the Overall Category of India Rankings 2022 for the second consecutive year. IIT Bombay was ranked between 3rd or 4th position in the Overall category of India Rankings from 2017 to 2020. In the category of management institutes across India, it ranks 11th. Speaking about IIT Bombay’s performance in NIRF Rankings, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said: “IIT Bombay always strives to provide the best all-round career training for all our students and to focus on research and entrepreneurial activities that have greater impacts to our society. Our efforts shall continue and recognition like this by NIRF will further consolidate our resolve to work harder on these aspects.”

The NITIE, Mumbai which is on its way to become an IIM, is consistently seen jumping ahead on the NIRF ranks. It was ranked at 12th position in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and at 14th position in 2018 in the Management subject of India Rankings. This year, it has jumped to the top 10 institutes with rank 9. Director of the Institute Manoj Tiwari, told The Indian Express, “This has been achieved through a group effort put together by faculty, administration and management. The focus has been on major stakeholders of the institute who are students. We worked toward industry academia collaborations which have really helped the institute along with associations with international institutions, widening the horizons of our students.”

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai which stands at the 7th position in Pharmacy category in NIRF Rankings 2022, however, has seen a decline this year. It was ranked at 4th position in the same list for four consecutive years – from 2017 to 2020 and at fifth position in India Rankings 2021. But this year it is ranked 7th.

Mumbai University (MU) has seen a significant jump from 96 to 81 this year in the overall ranking. Whereas, in the top 100 university category, MU for the first time has found a spot in the top 50 with rank 45. The reputed St Xavier’s College has made a return to the list of top 100 colleges across the country with rank 87. It ranked beyond 100 last year.

The NIRF ranking for the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) from Mumbai is seen to be on a decline in the past few years. It has barely made it to the overall ranking this year with 99th rank. Last year, in the overall ranking; it had already dropped to 70 from the rank of 57th in the year 2020. In the category of top 100 universities, it has ranked 60th this year; which is again a significant drop from rank 37last year.