NIRF Ranking: SPPU adjudged 10, Fergusson College slips to 27th position nationally

Educational institutes and universities in Pune, known as Oxford of the East, have big reasons to worry as their performance rankings as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) have slipped in comparison to 2018 rankings.

The rankings are awarded to universities and colleges by the Ministry of Human Resource Development based on scores given out of 100 for Research and Professional Practice, Outreach and Inclusivity, Teaching Learning Resources, Perception and Graduation Outcomes.

While the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped only by one position and has secured 10th position nationally in the universities category, students’ perception about the university seems to have taken the biggest hit. The perception score stood at 16.55 out of 100, the lowest scored among the other parameters whereas for teaching and learning resources, SPPU has scored 69.26.

SPPU has slipped to 17the position in the top 100 institutes whereas Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has jumped to 23rd rank in the same list. In 2018, SPPU ranked 16 whereas IISER stood at 32nd position.

Other universities in Pune that have featured in the top 100 national universities are Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth (46), Symbiosis International University (SIU) (56) and Bharati Vidyapeeth (62). SIU has slipped in its position by 12 ranks from its earlier rank of 44 in 2018.

Similar trend was also observed with regards to student perception about private universities and research and professional practice. Perception has taken a biggest toll on these private universities as they ranged from as low as 3.19 (SIU), 7.6 (DYP) and 13.66 (Bharati Vidyapeeth).

“It is heartening to consistently remain in top 10 for three consistent years, since the NIRF started. This is an indication of the efforts being taken in the right direction,” said Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor, SPPU.

Other universities from Maharashtra that have featured in the top 100 list include Tata Institute of Social Sciences (35), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (57), Mumbai University (81), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (85) and Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai (88).

Fergusson College, which turned autonomous three years ago, fell in its ranking by eight positions and ranked 27 this year. The college scored least in research and professional practice (16.36) while its other scores in terms of teaching learning resources (57.53), perception (60.36) and graduation outcomes (90.72) were comparatively better. Another college from the city to be in the top 100 is Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Information Technology and Biotechnology(42), climbing its last position by 20.

“Being a traditional college, the primary responsibility of the faculty members is to teach. That is why the lag in the research component, even though we do undertake some good research. Besides, due to government policies, we have not been able to fill up some 45 to 55 vacant faculty positions,” said R G Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College.

College of Engineering (CoEP) too fell in its ranking by four positions this year as opposed to 45th rank in 2018. However, other engineering colleges that have bettered their performance include Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (57) and Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering (93) from their earlier ranks of 57 and 83, respectively scored in 2018.

Among the management institutes, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management has been adjudged at 20 position but the same institute stood at 18 last year. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development has also slipped by five positions from 50 in 2018.