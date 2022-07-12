NIRF Ranking 2022 to be released on July 15: Education Ministry

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 will be released on July 15. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would announce the list of top universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the country through a virtual event 11 am on nirfindia.org.

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top institute in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories last year. The institute had secured the second position in the newly introduced ‘research’ category.

On 15th July 2022, Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI's) across India in various categories & subject domains.

The ranking framework judges the educational institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). These ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.