Tuesday, July 12, 2022

NIRF Ranking 2022 to be released on July 15: Education Ministry

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. 

July 12, 2022 6:42:14 pm
nirf ranking, best university, best college, best engineering college india, education ministry, nirfUnion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (photo: express file photo)

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 will be released on July 15. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would announce the list of top universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the country through a virtual event 11 am on nirfindia.org.

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top institute in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories last year. The institute had secured the second position in the newly introduced ‘research’ category.

The ranking framework judges the educational institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). These ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

