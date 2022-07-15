scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022
Live now

NIRF Ranking 2022 Live Updates: Education minister to virtually announce rankings at 11 am

NIRF Ranking List 2022 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to unveil NIRF 2022 rankings today for 11 categories. The list will be revealed through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 15, 2022 9:41:26 am
NIRF Ranking 2022NIRF Ranking 2022: The list will be revealed virtually on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.  (Graphics by Dinkar Sasi)

NIRF Ranking List 2022 Live Updates: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today at 11 am. The list will be revealed through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org. 

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions.

The ranking framework judges institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

In 2021, IIT-Madras retained its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories. The institute also bagged the second position in the ‘research’ category that was newly introduced last year. 

 

Live Blog

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check the best university, top engineering, MBA, law, architecture, pharmacy and medical colleges

09:37 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Union education minister to unveil this year's NIRF ranking

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will release the NIRF Rankings 2022. Here's what Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to say: 

09:19 (IST)15 Jul 2022
NIRF Ranking 2022: Parameters for ranking institutes in NIRF

The education institutes and universities all over India are ranked across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

09:09 (IST)15 Jul 2022
What all categories are included in NIRF 2022?

Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture and dental. Last year, a new category of "research" was added to the list making it to a total of 11 categories for which rankings will be announced today.

09:05 (IST)15 Jul 2022
NIRF Ranking 2022 to release at 11 am today

The NIRF 2022 will be announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual event. Last year, the rankings were too were announced in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ranking was first initiated in 2016 and since then every year, the government releases a list of top universities, colleges, best engineering, medical, law and management institutes. Last year, the overall category was added where IIT-Madras bagged number 1 position.

nirf ranking, india ranking, best college NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: Check the entire list here.

NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) obtained the top rank in the University category followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University at second and third rank, respectively in the NIRF rankings 2021. IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top institute in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories last three years.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd