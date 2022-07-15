NIRF Ranking 2022 Live Updates: Education minister to virtually announce rankings at 11 am

NIRF Ranking List 2022 Live Updates: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today at 11 am. The list will be revealed through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.
NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions.
The ranking framework judges institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.
In 2021, IIT-Madras retained its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories. The institute also bagged the second position in the ‘research’ category that was newly introduced last year.
The Ministry of Education (MoE) will release the NIRF Rankings 2022. Here's what Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to say:
The education institutes and universities all over India are ranked across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture and dental. Last year, a new category of "research" was added to the list making it to a total of 11 categories for which rankings will be announced today.
The NIRF 2022 will be announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual event. Last year, the rankings were too were announced in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ranking was first initiated in 2016 and since then every year, the government releases a list of top universities, colleges, best engineering, medical, law and management institutes. Last year, the overall category was added where IIT-Madras bagged number 1 position.