NIRF Ranking 2022 Live Updates: Education minister to virtually announce rankings at 11 am

NIRF Ranking 2022: The list will be revealed virtually on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org. (Graphics by Dinkar Sasi)

NIRF Ranking List 2022 Live Updates: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today at 11 am. The list will be revealed through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for 11 categories. This includes overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions.

The ranking framework judges institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

In 2021, IIT-Madras retained its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories. The institute also bagged the second position in the ‘research’ category that was newly introduced last year.