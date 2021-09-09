NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE Updates: Education minister to release ranking at 12:30 pm today

Last year, the NIRF rankings were released in online format owing to the pandemic (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NIRF Ranking List 2021 Live Updates: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 today. The list will be revealed at 12:30 pm through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.

Last year, the NIRF rankings were released in online format owing to the pandemic. IIT Madras was adjudged the top institute (overall category) while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was the top university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The education institutes and universities all over India are ranked across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception

While institutes have to register and submit data to NIRF ranking as well as make the same data public through its website. The NIRF also conducts physical audits and checks to ensure that the data provided is authentic. As per rules, if the institute is providing false data it can also be debarred from ranking and face consequences too.