NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE Updates: Education minister to release ranking at 12:30 pm today

NIRF Ranking List 2021 Live Updates: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 today. The list will be revealed at 12:30 pm through a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.
Last year, the NIRF rankings were released in online format owing to the pandemic. IIT Madras was adjudged the top institute (overall category) while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was the top university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The education institutes and universities all over India are ranked across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception
While institutes have to register and submit data to NIRF ranking as well as make the same data public through its website. The NIRF also conducts physical audits and checks to ensure that the data provided is authentic. As per rules, if the institute is providing false data it can also be debarred from ranking and face consequences too.
Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture and dental.
Last year, Jamia Millia Islamia, which was at the centre of the student pushback against the Union government, made it into the top 10 universities of the country. Its ranking improved from 19 to 16 under the overall category. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which witnessed student protests over fee hike, also maintained its position as the second-best university in the country, after IISc-Bangalore.
In the pharmacy category, the top institute was Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh, according to the ministry ranking. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.
In the medical colleges' category, AIIMS Delhi retained its' top position followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.
Last year, IIT-Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT-Delhi ranked as top three institutions in NIRF annual ranking. In the B-school rankings, IIM-Ahmedabad bagged top position followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta at the second and third spot.
The top three universities in annual ranking include IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
The NIRF 2021 will be announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual event. Last year, the rankings were too were announced in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ranking was first initiated in 2016 and since then every year, the government releases a list of top universities, colleges, best engineering, medical, law and management institutes. Last year, the overall category was added where IIT-Madras bagged number 1 position.