IITs dominate engineering category, IIT-Madras retains rank 1: NIRF Ranking 2021

Updated: September 9, 2021 3:42:13 pm
NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking List 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerged as the country’s top engineering institute in the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced today by the Education Ministry. IIT-Madras has also remained the top institute in the overall category for the third consecutive year.
The IITs dominated the engineering category by occupying eight out of the top 10 spots. The eighth and ninth positions in the category were registered by NIT Tiruchirappalli and NIT Surathkal, respectively.
NIRF rankings 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
Aside from the overall rankings, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, and dental. A new category – research has been added this year where IIT-Madras has secured the second spot. IISc Bangalore is number one.
