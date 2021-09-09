scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

IITs dominate engineering category, IIT-Madras retains rank 1: NIRF Ranking 2021

NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking List 2021: The IITs dominated the engineering category by occupying eight out of the top 10 spots. The eighth and ninth positions in the category were registered by NIT Tiruchirappalli and NIT Surathkal, respectively.  

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: September 9, 2021 3:42:13 pm
IIT-Madras ranks at number 2 in the research category. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking List 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerged as the country’s top engineering institute in the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced today by the Education Ministry. IIT-Madras has also remained the top institute in the overall category for the third consecutive year. 

Read |liveNIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE Updates: IISc Bangalore ranked as country’s best research institute

The IITs dominated the engineering category by occupying eight out of the top 10 spots. The eighth and ninth positions in the category were registered by NIT Tiruchirappalli and NIT Surathkal, respectively.

NIRF rankings 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Also read |IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore sweep top positions in most categories: NIRF Ranking 2021

Aside from the overall rankings, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another nine categories — college, university, medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, and dental. A new category – research has been added this year where IIT-Madras has secured the second spot. IISc Bangalore is number one.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement