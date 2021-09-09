scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM-Ahmedabad top management college; here’s the list of top 10 management institutes

NIRF MBA Colleges Ranking List 2021: Six out of the top 10 positions have been bagged by IIMs while 3 ranks have been held by IITs.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 3:30:22 pm
The top three ranks in the management category have remained unchanged with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta at first, second and third positions, respectively.

NIRF MBA Colleges Ranking List 2021: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has once again topped the B-school ranking in the latest National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 announced today by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The IIM-Bangalore has clinched the second position, followed by IIM-Calcutta.

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Six out of the top 10 positions have been bagged by IIMs while 3 ranks have been held by IITs. The top three ranks in the management category have remained unchanged with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta at first, second and third positions, respectively.

IIT Madras has retained its number 1 position while IISc Bangalore is at number 2 and IIT-Bombay is at number 3 in the overall category. Besides overall ranking, NIRF covers top college, best medical school, top universities, best MBA institute, and engineering college, law, pharmacy among others. A new category – research has been added this year.

