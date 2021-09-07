NIRF Ranking 2021: Education minister to release ranking on September 9

NIRF Ranking 2021: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 on September 9. The event is scheduled to be held at 12:30 pm in the afternoon and will be a webcast on the official website of the ranking platform i.e. nirfindia.org. The rankings will have separate lists for top colleges, best medical schools, top 25 universities, best MBA institutes, and top engineering colleges.

The number of Indian institutes registered for the NIRF ranking 2020 had increased by 20 per cent as compared to 2019. In 2020, a total of 3,800 institutes had participated in NIRF Rankings. The institutes are given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception.

Last year, the NIRF rankings were released in online format owing to the pandemic. IIT Madras was adjudged the top institute of India 2020 (overall category) while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was the top university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India