AIIMS-Delhi best medical college, here’s the list of top 10: NIRF Ranking 2021

September 9, 2021 5:35:01 pm
NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking List 2021: For the fourth time in a row, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2021). PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore have retained the second and third positions, respectively.
The ranking was released today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan through a webcast from the NIRF website. Apart from medical, a separate ranking for dental and pharmacy colleges was also announced.
In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by the Panjab University, Chandigarh and the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani.
The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).
#nirfranking2021
CATEGORY: Medicine
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER
Rank 3: CMC. Vellore
Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow@IndianExpress
— Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) September 9, 2021
NIRF 2021: Top 5 dental colleges
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
The rankings have been announced under 11 categories – research, overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-