AIIMS-Delhi best medical college, here’s the list of top 10: NIRF Ranking 2021

NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking List 2021: For the fourth time in a row, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2021). PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore have retained the second and third positions, respectively.

The ranking was released today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan through a webcast from the NIRF website. Apart from medical, a separate ranking for dental and pharmacy colleges was also announced.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by the Panjab University, Chandigarh and the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

CATEGORY: Medicine Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER

Rank 3: CMC. Vellore

Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

NIRF 2021: Top 5 dental colleges

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

The rankings have been announced under 11 categories – research, overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.