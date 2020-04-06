HRD Ministry’s postpones NIRF ranking 2020

NIRF Ranking postponed for 2020. (Representational image) NIRF Ranking postponed for 2020. (Representational image)

The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) releases a list of top institutes, universities, and subject-wise to colleges to study in every April. These rankings are announced by the President of India and prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The rankings assess Indian higher educational institutes across parameters and helps cohort of each batch to chose institutes as per their needs.

However, this year, the NIRF ranking will not be announced as per schedule. According to a message displayed on the official website, the NIRF Ranking 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The admission process of most of the varsities across India has also been postponed. The NIRF Ranking 2019 were released on April 8 and 2020 rankings were expected this week.

Institutes will be ranked in nine categories, Overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law. Last year, there was a close fight between IIT Madras and IISc Banagalore for the top spot in the overall category. In 2019, the spot was taken by IIT while in 2018 and 2017, IISc was the top ranked institute. In 2016, the top spot was grabbed by IIT Madras

The rankings are done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. This also helps institutes to assess themselves and move in better direction. This is aimed at making institutes rank better in international ranking index including QS and THE as well.

