NIRF ranking 2020: NLSIU is country’s top law college; here’s the list of top 10

The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru once again retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2020. (Representational Image) The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru once again retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2020. (Representational Image)

NIRF ranking 2020: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru once again retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2020. The rankings were announced by Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a virtual address on Thursday through his social media account.

FOLLOW | NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, National Law University, New Delhi remained the second-best institute in the rankings, while the third position was retained by Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad. The position of the top three institutes remains similar as the previous year.

Here are the top 10 law university of the country as per NIRF 2020:

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 5: National Law University, Jodhpur

Rank 6: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Rank 8: Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Rank 9: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 10: The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Read | NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc, JNU and BHU best universities in India, check top 10 list

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked as the country’s premier university in the NIRF 2020 listings. New Delhi’s Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood at the second and third positions.

Every year, the HRD ministry releases the NIRF list, rating education institutes across the country based on their performance. The objective behind this ranking system is to encourage institutes to compete against each other and simultaneously work towards their growth. In addition, these rankings also attract foreign students, providing a solid base for the ‘Study in India’ programme.

The NIRF rankings are normally released in April every year, however, this time there was delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pokhriyal in his address also spoke about the poor ratings in this year’s global rankings, including Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking. The minister believes that both THE and QS judged Indian universities based on perception and he does not agree with it.

“I do not agree with the THE and QS ranking. Graduates of our institutes are now heading the global leading organisations. They give us low ranking based on perception and I do not agree with it,” Pokhriyal remarked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd