NIRF ranking 2020: Miranda House best college; list of top 10 colleges in India

NIRF ranking 2020: For the fourth time in a row, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list of best colleges in India, as per the NIRF ranking released today. In the list of top 10, Delhi University registered the maximum number of colleges, which is five.

Last year as well, Delhi was home to the maximum number of ‘best’ colleges. This year, Hindu college has slipped from the second spot last year, which was clinched by Lady Shri Ram College For Women. Other colleges in the top list are Presidency College, Loyola College, Chennai, and St. Xavier`s College, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Kolkata.

NIRF ranking 2020: Top 10 colleges

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Rank 3: Hindu College

Rank 4: St. Stephen`s College

Rank 5: Presidency College

Rank 6: Loyola College

Rank 7: St. Xavier`s College

Rank 8: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

Rank 9: Hans Raj College

Rank 10: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

The ranking for 10 categories was released today by Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through his social media handle. This year, dental colleges have a separate ranking.

The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

