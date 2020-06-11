NIRF ranking 2020: Miranda House best college; list of top 10 colleges in India

NIRF ranking 2020: For the fourth time in a row, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list of best colleges in India, as per the NIRF ranking released today. In the list of top 10, Delhi University registered the maximum number of colleges, which is five.
Last year as well, Delhi was home to the maximum number of ‘best’ colleges. This year, Hindu college has slipped from the second spot last year, which was clinched by Lady Shri Ram College For Women. Other colleges in the top list are Presidency College, Loyola College, Chennai, and St. Xavier`s College, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Kolkata.
NIRF ranking 2020: Top 10 colleges
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women
Rank 3: Hindu College
Rank 4: St. Stephen`s College
Rank 5: Presidency College
Rank 6: Loyola College
Rank 7: St. Xavier`s College
Rank 8: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
Rank 9: Hans Raj College
Rank 10: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
The ranking for 10 categories was released today by Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through his social media handle. This year, dental colleges have a separate ranking.
The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
