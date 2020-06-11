NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: HRD Minister to announce Indian university rankings at 12

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce NIRF 2020 ranking HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce NIRF 2020 ranking

NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the annual rankings for Indian higher education institutes today at noon. The launch will be live-streamed through his official social media handles. The education institutes and universities all over India will be ranked across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The fight for the overall best has been between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore for the past couple of years. Last year, IIT-B had overtaken IISc. In the recently released international rankings — Times Higher Education and QS too — IISc Bangalore and IIT-Bombay are the top Indian institutes, respectively.

Despite the government’s push for study in India and establishing Institutes of Emminence, Indian universities and higher education institutes have declined in their performance in the global ranking index. One of the major reasons behind the decline is cited as a lack of internationalisation. NIRF ranking is a step in this direction.

Institutes will be ranked in multiple categories including – best overall institute, best university, top engineering institute, top college, best management institute, top pharmacy college, best law school, best architecture college, and top medical college.